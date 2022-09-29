JEFFERSON — A number of groups are partnering to put on a career day for students and recent graduates interested in pursuing a career in the safety services, according to a press release from Safe Communities and the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office.
The event will take place on Oct. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Expo Building on the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds, and will include representatives from various agencies to discuss opportunities in a career in public safety, according to the press release.
The event is free, and food will be provided.
Students will have a chance to ask questions about each job, and participating agencies will have equipment available so that attendees can get a first-hand look, according to the press release.
