Safer Schools Ohio is a multi-agency effort created to assist schools in continuously improving the safety of students.
Students can anonymously report potential suicides, school shootings, bullying, or other problems by calling or texting 844-SAFEROH (844-723-3764), free of charge.
The tip line is available 24 hours a day. The call center guarantees that the person who calls or texts will remain anonymous.
Tip line workers may seek additional information, but the person who calls or texts may remain anonymous or leave contact information in case if the tip line workers need to follow up.
Research shows that in 81 percent of violent incidents in U.S. schools, someone other than the attacker knew something was occurring or going to occur but failed to report it.
Typically, according to the Ohio Department of Education, that's because the person who knew something feared they would become a target of the attacker or bully or be labeled a "snitch."
