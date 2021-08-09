CONNEAUT — The culmination of six years of work was celebrated on Saturday evening when Ryan Sullivan, 16, received his Eagle Scout rank during a ceremony at Camp Peet Metropark.
Sullivan said he was excited about earning the Eagle Scout designation from the time he moved from Cub Scouts to Boy Scouts and worked hard to accomplish the goal.
Dozens of people attended the ceremony including representatives from veterans organizations to thank Sullivan for his work in detailing records of veterans graves at East Conneaut Cemetery.
“It was upwards of 60 to 70 hours [of work],” Sullivan said. He said that didn’t include all the volunteer hours of his mother, Suzanne Ferl, sister and at least 10 Boy Scouts.
The Eagle Scout project includes organization as a portion of the required tasks which Sullivan did through his coordination of the volunteers. He was able to find many veterans graves that were not officially marked as such.
All of the newly found information was documented at the cemetery sexton’s office so there will be more permanent records available in case of a problem.
Sullivan is a member of Troop 34 in Conneaut and is an upcoming junior at Edgewood High School. He said he hopes to work in the music production industry and is interested in going to college in Europe.
Troop 34 Scoutmaster Taylor Cleveland presented Sullivan with his Eagle Scout award and his mother placed the pin on his shirt.
Tom Lucas was the Eagle Scout project mentor and presented Sullivan with items from veterans groups including the Ashtabula County Veterans Service Commission and the Private Henry Kalinowski Marine Corps League.
The Conneaut Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Conneaut American Legion also expressed thanks and presented Sullivan with a variety of items as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.