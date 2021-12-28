Rules changing as COVID-19 cases climb

As cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Ashtabula County, some local entities are changing their rules to adapt to the situation.
The Ohio Department of Health reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 in Ashtabula County on Monday, and three new hospitalizations. That brings the county’s total to 14,899 cases of COVID-19, 825 hospitalizations, and 297 deaths, according to ODH.
In light of increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases, the Ashtabula County Medical Center has instituted a new policy sharply limiting visitors. Adults who have COVID-19 are only allowed compassionate visits, according to the new policy.
Adults who do not have COVID-19 are not allowed visitors while in the emergency department unless they require special assistance, and adults with an appointment or procedure at the hospital are only allowed a visitor if they require special assistance or if their physician has requested they bring a responsible adult with them, according to the policy.
Hospitalized adults are allowed one single visit from one visitor for the duration of their stay.
Children can be visited by one parent or guardian, regardless of COVID-19 status, according to the policy.
ACMC has been using a color-coded system for visitation, corresponding to a system currently in use by the Ohio Department of Health to classify risk levels in Ohio counties, according to a statement from ACMC.
“Ashtabula County is now purple according to the Ohio Department of Health. Our visitation policy is now also at Level Purple, which is the most restrictive,” ACMC Chief Nursing Officer Jacquelyn DiFiore said in the statement. “In the 10 days leading up to Christmas, ACMC saw a dramatic increase in positive tests and COVID-19 related admissions. We expect that trend to continue to mid-January.”
Over 80 percent of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at ACMC are unvaccinated, according to the statement.
Visitors are required to be at least 18 years old, wear a mask, be screened for symptoms before entering and sanitize their hands, according to the statement. People who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 20 days or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days should not accompany or visit patients.
“Our current visitor policy will likely remain in effect for the next few weeks, until we see a decrease in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county and a decrease in COVID-19 admissions,” DiFiore said. “The numbers we’re experiencing right now are the highest since the pandemic began. The sheer volume of cases, severity of illness, and increase in deaths due to COVID-19 are overwhelming hospitals across the country. That is also true for ACMC. Our caregivers are tired, sad, and running on empty.
“We can each do our part by following all safety recommendations – wearing a mask, social distancing, frequent hand-washing, staying home if you feel sick, and getting the COVID-19 vaccine and booster,” DiFiore said.
The Conneaut Public Library returned to curbside and walk-up service on Monday in order to protect staff and visitors, according to a press release from the library. The library’s hours will remain the same, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Statewide, ODH reported 8,092 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, along with 211 new hospitalizations. There have been a total of 1.94 million COVID-19 cases in the state of Ohio since the start of the pandemic, according to ODH. The Ohio Department of health reports that 28,720 people have died from COVID-19 in the state.
