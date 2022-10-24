Rudolph's shiny nose will light up Ashtabula's Christmas parade this year

ASHTABULA — Rudolph’s red nose soon will light up downtown Ashtabula.
This year, “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” will be the theme of Ashtabula’s annual Christmas parade, slated for 7 p.m. Nov. 18, along Main and Park avenues.
“Where possible, units are asked to use as much ‘Rudolph’ and Christmas lights, colorful displays, costumes and music as possible,” said Suzy Kist, parade chair person. “We ask that no one dress up as Santa. We are providing the ‘real’ Santa.”
Along with Santa Claus, the parade will star local firefighters, police officers, baton twirlers, dance troupes, scouts, sports teams, horses, the Lakeside High Marching Band and lots and lots of holiday floats.
Ashtabula City Council President John Roskovics said it’s a great choice for the theme.
“The parade is such a wonderful tradition,” he said. “It’s a great way to begin the holiday season, plus it will showcase the renewed interest and activity downtown.”
Thousands of spectators are expected to crowd Main Avenue’s sidewalks for the parade, which is one of the largest in the county.
Deadline to enter the parade is Nov. 1.
Late entries cannot be guaranteed placement in the parade, Kist said.
In case of inclement weather, visit www.downtownashtabula.com for updates.
“Participants and spectators should plan for cold weather and wear warm clothing,” Kist said.
The parade will follow the police cars and fire trucks heading north on Park Avenue (corner of 42nd Street and Park Avenue), turn right (east) on Lake Avenue, then South on Main Avenue; turn right onto 48th Street (by the tracks) then head north on Park Avenue, and end at the old Carlisle parking lot for a complete loop.
At 6 p.m. the annual Christmas Trees in the Park decorating contest and lighting ceremony will take place in Cornelius Park, followed by entertainment in the park gazebo until 7 p.m. when the parade begins.
Applications to enter the parade can be found on the Ashtabula Downtown Development Association’s (ADDA) website and then emailed to addachristmasparade@yahoo.com. Deadline is Nov. 1.
