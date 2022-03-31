On Wednesday, AAA reported Ohio’s average gas price was $4.026, below the national average of $4.236.
Ashtabula County’s average price for a gallon of gas was $4.114 on Wednesday.
Nationwide, AAA reported the average price of a gallon of gas was $4.23 on Wednesday. The highest recorded national average price of gas was recorded on March 11, at $4.33 per gallon.
Regular car maintenance can give a bit of a boost to fuel efficiency, according to AAA.
Scott Warren, owner of Albert’s Automotive in Ashtabula, said it is important to check and see what caused engine warning lights, and make sure your cars are up to date on tune-ups.
Most cars have fuel filters integrated with their gas tanks now, but owners of cars that still have independent fuel filters should make sure those filters are changed on schedule, Warren said. Air filters, spark plugs and throttle bodies are among things that should be taken care of properly, Warren said. “There does come a point in time when throttle bodies need to come off there, get a service and cleaning,” Warren said.
When changing spark plugs, around every hundred thousand miles, vehicle owners should consider having the throttle body serviced, Warren said.
“That’s more of a big tune-up,” he said.
Warren said making sure the air pressure in a vehicle’s tires is correct can also improve gas milage.
“Tire pressures are a big one I see a lot,” he said.
Under-inflated tires reduce fuel economy, and can also overheat and blow out, according to AAA.
Removing unnecessary items from the vehicle can also help improve fuel economy, especially in lighter vehicles.
According to AAA, an additional 100 pounds of weight in a vehicle and reduce fuel economy by one percent.
Items transported on top of a car, such as rooftop luggage carriers, increase drag on a vehicle, reducing fuel economy, according to AAA.
How you drive also impacts fuel efficiency. Rapid acceleration and hard breaking can lower fuel economy by 15 to 30 percent on the highway, and between 10 and 40 percent in stop-and-go traffic, according to AAA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.