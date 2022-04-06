ASHTABULA — If it seems like there are more potholes than usual this year, it may because there are more potholes this year.
Several freezes, thaws and lots of rain throughout the winter took a toll on city streets. But, for motorists driving along Route 20 and parts of Route 84 in Ashtabula, relief is on the way.
Ashtabula City Council approved an agreement Monday night with the Ohio Department of Transportation to repair Route 20 from Woodman Avenue to just east of Cornell Avenue. The project also includes Route 84, also known as State Road, from East 46th Street to the Norfolk and Southern railroad crossing.
“The entire western section of Route 20 will be paved,” City Manager Jim Timonere said. “The project also includes some minor bridge work to the Spring Street Bridge.”
Council President John Roskovics said, “That’s exciting.”
Timonere reminded council members the city is responsible for 20 percent of the cost of paving state roads. The city’s portion for this project is estimated to be about $220,000, he said.
Timonere warned the cost could go up as much as 25 percent, given the rate of inflation.
Roskovics thanked the public for passing the paving levy in November 2019.
The 4-mill, five-year levy generates about $750,000 annually and cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $140 per year. The levy money is used exclusively for street paving.
In other business:
• The manager requested an ordinance to enter into a $12,500 agreement with American Fireworks of Hudson to provide fireworks for this year’s Wine and Walleye Festival. Council also gave its permission to the Lift Bridge Community Association to hold the festival July 22-24 in the Ashtabula Harbor.
• Timonere reminded residents curbside leaf bag pick-up resumes Monday in the wards, and April 18 in the harbor.
“Put your bags out on Monday and we will be by during the week,” he said.
• Ward 5 Council person Jane Haines announced that in celebration of Earth Day, a city-wide clean up day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon April 30, regardless of the weather.
Volunteers should meet in the parking lot of the Municipal Building, 4717 Main Ave., shortly before 9 a.m.
• Finance Director Traci Welch reminded residents the income tax deadline is April 18. The city’s tax department is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, with extended hours until 6 p.m. April 14, 15, and 18.
