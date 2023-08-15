Route 534 will be closed starting on Monday, Aug. 21 in Trumbull Township, just north of Footville-Richmond Road.
Work on a bridge replacement is scheduled to begin Monday and Route 534 is expected to remain closed through mid-October, according to information from ODOT. The suggested detour is Route 166 to Route 528 to Route 307.
A number of other projects are ongoing.
Interstate 90 is still being resurfaced in Kingsville Township and Conneaut, with work taking place between Routes 193 and 7, causing various lane restrictions. The work is expected to be finished in late September.
Work on the resurfacing of Routes 6 and 7 is expected to be completed in late October. The work will cause lane restrictions on Route 6 from Stanhope-Kelloggsville Road to Route 7, and on Route 7 between the Trumbull County line and Route 322, and from the southern Andover corporation limit to Route 6.
Chip sealing on Routes 45 and 167 is expected to be finished by the end of the month, and will cause lane restrictions on Route 45 between Mill Creek and Eagleville-Jefferson roads, and on Route 167 between Route 46 and Garrett Road.
There will be occasional lane restrictions at the Route 84 railroad crossing on Main Street in Ashtabula for repairs, which are expected to be completed next year.
Lane restrictions will continue to take place on Route 193, from just south of Denmark Road to Sheffield-Monroe Road for resurfacing. The work is expected to be completed late next month.
Route 531, near the North Kingsville-Ashtabula Township line, is expected to remain closed through next summer due to erosion issues.
