NORTH KINGSVILLE — Additional work to protect Route 531 from erosion is expected to start soon and last until next year.
Ray Marsch, a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Transportation, District 4, said the project will go out to bid in May, with work starting soon afterward.
ODOT closed Route 531 near the border of North Kingsville and Ashtabula Township on Nov. 30, 2022, due to concerns of erosion encroaching on the road. An emergency project to protect the road from erosion was completed in January of this year, Marsch said. That project, and the upcoming one, involved driving sheet piling into the slope to prevent additional erosion.
“We’re just keeping it closed to continue to monitor that area until this project comes in,” he said. “After we complete this project to fix the erosion problems right now, then we’re going to have a long-term project coming in the future that will be similar to what was done on 531 in Saybrook Township and Geneva [...] where they added large boulders and rocks to the shore. It’s one step in a few projects, here.”
Marsch said three additional areas have been identified that will receive the same erosion control.
Those areas are from LaBounty Road to Whitman’s Creek, from Whitman’s Creek to Ridge Avenue, and the area adjacent to the intersection of Route 531 and Monday Drive.
“That project sells next month, and work will begin shortly, sometime after that, and that will continue until late spring of 2024, until those three areas are finished,” he said.
According to information from ODOT, the upcoming project was expected to cost approximately $6.5 million.
The detour for Route 531 is Route 193 to Route 20 to Route 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.