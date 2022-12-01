A portion of Lake Road, Route 531, is closed in North Kingsville and Ashtabula Township due to erosion issues.
North Kingsville Police Chief Shannon Krenisky said the road was closed by the Ohio Department of Transportation at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday night due to erosion.
The road is blocked off adjacent to the bus turnaround west of Route 193, and just east of LaBounty Road, he said.
"So that whole section, you can't go through," Krenisky said. No homes are inside the closed area, he said.
The closed section of road sits on the border of North Kingsville and Ashtabula Township.
Krenisky said he has no information about when the road may be opened again.
