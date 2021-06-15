The Ohio Department of Transportation will replace a culvert north of Lampson Road on Route 45, starting on June 21.
Route 45 will be closed until early July for the culvert replacement, according to ODOT’s website.
ODOT’s suggested detour is from Route 6 to Route 534 to Route 307, according to ODOT.
Work is continuing on other projects throughout the county.
Route 20 in Conneaut, between Gore and Parrish roads, is still closed to westbound traffic, and is scheduled to remain closed through October, according to ODOT’s website.
In Andover and Williamsfield Townships, chipsealing is underway on Route 7, between Routes 6 and 322, according to ODOT’s website. Various lane restrictions are in place during the work, which is expected to finish in late July.
Work is also ongoing on Route 534 in Harpersfield Township and Geneva, between River Road and Interstate 90 and between Ruth Street and Route 20, according to ODOT’s website. The work is expected to complete in late July.
