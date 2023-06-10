Staff report
Route 20 will be closed in Ashtabula Township through early July, starting on Monday.
The road will be closed just east of Sill road to conduct repairs to a culvert, according to information from the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The closure was initially scheduled to take place in mid-May, but was delayed until after the end of the school year in order to prevent causing issues with bussing.
Because Route 531 is still closed due to erosion, ODOT’s recommended detour for both closed routes is Route 193 to Route 84 to Route 11.
