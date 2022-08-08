CONNEAUT — Resurfacing of Route 20 in Conneaut is now expected to be finished by the end of the month.
Ray Marsch, a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Transportation, said the completion date was pushed back to end of August after utility delays
“Last year, the contractor had some utility delays with some water line issues,” Marsch said. “So that is what kind of pushed this project out.”
Those delays were out of the contractor’s hands, so the contractor will not face any penalties, Marsch said.
The project was previously scheduled to be completed by the end of July. It includes resurfacing Route 20 in Conneaut from the North Kingsville line to the bridge over Conneaut Creek, and the full-depth replacement of a section of Route 20 between Parrish Road and the Conneaut Plaza.
The majority of the full-depth replacement was completed in 2021, with the final course of asphalt, guardrail installation and finishing work left for this year.
The project also included work on Lake Road and the Center Road bridge.
The work is no stranger to delays. In 2021, work on the full-depth replacement section of Route 20 was scheduled to be completed in October, but was completed in mid-November instead.
The total cost of the project is $4.8 million, according to ODOT.
Conneaut City Manager Jim Hockaday said on Friday the contractor was working on applying the final course of asphalt to Route 20 on the west side of town, and had started adjusting the height of manhole covers near the east end of the project. In addition to those two items, there are a number of smaller things that need to be completed, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.