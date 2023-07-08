ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Work on a culvert replacement on Route 20 has finished and the road is reopen, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation, in what is sure to be relieving news for anyone who has to travel between Ashtabula and Conneaut.
Route 20 was closed just east of Sill Road in June for repairs to a culvert running beneath the road. The project was initially scheduled to start in May, but ODOT delayed the start so the closure of Route 20 would not interfere with traffic to and from the schools.
The road closure was complicated by the ongoing closure of Route 531 between LaBounty Road and Route 193. The road was closed in late 2022 due to erosion issues, and is not scheduled to reopen until summer of next year, as a more comprehensive erosion protection project takes place.
Staring on Monday, weather permitting, various lane restrictions are planned for Route 6 between Stanhope-Kellogsville Road and Route 7, on Route 7 from the Trumbull County line to Route 322, and on Route 7 from the southern Andover corporation limit to Route 6, according to ODOT. The restrictions are the result of a resurfacing project, expected to finish in October.
Interstate 90 between routes 193 and 7 will continue to have lane restrictions as resurfacing continues. The project is expected to be completed in late September.
Chip sealing on Routes 45 and 167 is expected to be finished later this month, with lane restrictions on Route 45 between Mill Creek and Eagleville-Jefferson roads and on Route 167 between Route 46 and Garrett Road expected until the project is completed.
Lane restrictions will be in place on Route 193 from just south of Denmark Road to Sheffield Monroe Road as the route is resurfaced. The project is expected to finish in late September.
In Ashtabula, construction on routes 84 and 20 continue, with lane restrictions possible on Route 20 between West 48th Street and Woodman Avenue and on Route 84 between East 46th Street and the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks.
