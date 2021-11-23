CONNEAUT — After months of work that closed Route 20 to westbound traffic between Parrish Road and the Conneaut Plaza., that stretch of road is now fully open to motorists.
The road was opened to westbound traffic late Friday evening, said Ohio Department of Transportation District 4 Spokesperson Ray Marsch. The goal was to get the project finished before significant winter weather started, Marsch said.
That stretch of Route 20 was closed to westbound traffic in order to allow emergency vehicles to access UH Conneaut, which was located just east of the work zone.
Daily lane restrictions will be in place as driveway approaches are repaired, Marsch said. The restrictions are expected to last through mid-December, according to information from ODOT.
The final layer of asphalt between Parrish Road and Conneaut Plaza will be applied next year, Marsch said. The work is part of a two-year project that includes the resurfacing of Route 20 between the viaduct bridge and the North Kingsville line and work on bridges on Center and Lake roads, according to ODOT.
A temporary concrete barrier has been erected in place of a guardrail along Route 20. A guardrail will be installed next year during the resurfacing work on Route 20, Marsch said.
The start of the project was delayed due to utility work earlier this year.
