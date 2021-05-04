The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced upcoming and current road work for the coming weeks.
The railroad crossing on Route 193 at the North Kingsville-Kingsville Township line closed on Monday, and will remain closed through May 8, according to information provided by ODOT. The closure is due to railroad crossing repair.
ODOT’s detour is Route 84 to Route 11 to Route 20.
ODOT has also announced work in Geneva and Conneaut. Starting on May 10, westbound lanes of Route 20 between Gore and Parrish roads in Conneaut will be closed through late October, according to ODOT. The detour will be Route 7 to Interstate 90 to Route 193. The closure is expected to last through late October.
In Geneva, lane restrictions will be in place on Route 534 between River Road and Interstate 90 and between Ruth Street and Route 20, starting on May 10. The project is expected to be finished in July.
Also on May 10, ODOT will start chip-sealing on Route 7 in Andover and Williamsfield Townships. There will be lane closures between routes 322 and 6, with the project expected to be finished in late July.
