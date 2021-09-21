NORTH KINGSVILLE — A section of Route 193 will be closed through Saturday for repairs on the CSX railroad crossing just north of Route 20, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Route 193 was scheduled to close from Route 20 to Route 531 on Monday for the work, according to ODOT. ODOT’s recommended detour is taking Route 531 or Route 20 to Route 11.
There are a number of ongoing ODOT projects in the county.
Lane closures continue on Route 11 in Colebrook, Wayne, New Lyme and Cherry Valley townships as the road is resurfaced, and is expected to be completed in early October.
Route 20 in Conneaut is still restricted to eastbound traffic only, as the road is reconstructed between Parrish Road and the Conneaut Plaza. The road is scheduled to be reopened in October.
Route 84 is closed from Route 7 to the Pennsylvania state line through late September for three culvert replacements, according to ODOT.
Route 6 just west of Route 193 is closed through early October for a Culvert replacement.
