MONROE TOWNSHIP — Route 167 is open again between Route 11 and Route 193, after being closed due to paving work.
As part of the same project, various daily lane restrictions will continue on Route 167 from Route 11 to Stanhope-Kellogsville Road, on Route 84 between Brydle Road and the Pennsylvania state line, and on Route 85, between Route 7 and the eastern Andover corporation limit, according to information from ODOT.
The project is expected to be completed in mid-November.
Improvements to the intersection of Route 45 and Clay Street are ongoing, with work expected to be completed by the end of the month. Various lane restrictions will continue until the completion of the project, which includes widening Route 45 at the intersection.
There will also be various daily lane closures on Interstate 90 between Route 11 and the Pennsylvania state light, as bridges over the interstate are repainted.
