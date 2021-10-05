This week, ramps will be closed on Route 11 for pavement repairs, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
On today, Tuesday, ramps from Route 20 and Route 84 to Route 11 southbound will be closed. On Wednesday, ramps from Interstate 90 eastbound to Route 11 northbound and from Route 11 northbound to Interstate 90 westbound will be closed. On Thursday, the ramp from Interstate 90 westbound to Route 11 northbound will be closed.
All of the closures are scheduled to last for one day.
Starting on Monday, Route 7 is closed between Route 84 and Route 167 for a culvert replacement. The closure is expected to last through mid-October.
Also starting on Monday, Route 7 is closed just south of California Avenue for a culvert replacement, through late October.
The Interstate 90 westbound rest area in Conneaut is still closed as the rest area is reconstructed. It is expected to be completed in July of 2022, according to ODOT.
Occasional lane restrictions will take place at the Route 7 and Interstate 90 interchange in Conneaut, as street lights are installed on Interstate 90.
Route 20 in Conneaut remains closed to westbound traffic between Parrish Road and the Conneaut Plaza, as reconstruction work continues. The closure is expected to last through early November, according to ODOT.
