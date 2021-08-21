COLEBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and another injured Thursday morning.
The crash happened at around 11:32 a.m. on Route 11, north of Route 322, in a construction zone, according to the OHP.
A 2012 Toyota Scion was exiting eastbound from the Route 11 rest area when a 2006 Ford F-250, heading southbound on Route 11, struck the Toyota Scion in the southbound lanes.
The driver of the Toyota, Jacqueline Mctrusty-Nazor, 61, of Ashtabula, was flown by helicopter to University Hospital in Cleveland, where she later died from her injuries.
The driver of the Ford F-250, David Castrilla, 33, of Jefferson, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.
