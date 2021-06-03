JEFFERSON — A date has been set for sentencing in convicted murderer John Rose’s case after he was found guilty of aggravated murder in May.
Rose will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on June 18, according to court records.
Rose was charged with murdering Paul Ruffo in June 2020. A three-day trial concluded last month with a jury finding Ruffo guilty on all counts. He was charged with one count of aggravated murder and two counts of murder, unclassified felonies and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
During the trial, prosecutors entered a number Rose’s social media messages into evidence. In the messages, Rose threatened Ruffo multiple times. Prosecutors said Rose was angry with Ruffo over Rose’s girlfriend, Rachel Clevenger, who was living at Ruffo’s residence when Ruffo was murdered.
Clevenger died earlier this year.
Rose’s wife testified during the trial, and said Rose had said he thought he may have killed Ruffo after returning home from Ruffo’s house.
Rose was the last witness called in the trial. He testified that the two men were standing on the front porch of Ruffo’s house when Ruffo attacked Rose and knocked him off of the porch.
Assistant Prosecutor Omar Siddiq pressed Rose on the threatening messages. Rose admitted to pulling a knife out during his testimony, and Siddiq repeatedly questioned him on that issue as well. During Siddiq’s questioning, Rose said he would have killed for Clevenger.
After Rose was found guilty, Judge Thomas Harris said he would request a pre-sentencing investigation.
