CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Area Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed Rootdown Coffee Shop to the harbor on Tuesday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“I want to thank Conneaut for everything,” said Michael Morgan, who owns the coffee shop and the Breakwall BBQ down the street on the water’s edge. He said the shop also serves cookies and other “odds and ends.”
“We are just so happy to be a part of Conneaut Harbor,” said Conneaut Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Wendy DuBey after organizing the event with area business and political leaders.
The building where the coffee shop is located will also be host to a yoga shop, a barbershop and souvenir store, Morgan said. He said he is excited to help make Conneaut an even better place to live.
Morgan said he moved to Conneaut in 2000 and loves the city. He also has run other food businesses in Conneaut and Ashtabula.
Conneaut City Manager James Hockaday said he is excited to have a present business owner add another operation to the city of Conneaut. He said he is also very excited to have a coffee shop in town for the first time.
A variety of new businesses have taken up residence on Park Avenue after many years with vacant buildings overlooking the harbor. DuBey said Hockaday has been instrumental in helping bring the businesses into the area.
