JEFFERSON — A crowd of chicken fanciers gathered under apocalyptic thunder, lightning and rain Thursday morning to watch the rooster crowing contest at the Ashtabula County Fair.
The two contestants seemed unruffled by the commotion, though the roosters’ owners hoped the sky would clear for day three of the fair. At 10 a.m., the annual contest started with a crackling crow from an Old English rooster named Cricket. Owners Aden Beinhardt, 13, of Huntsburg, and Eli Hanusosky, 7, of Thompson, said Cricket crows all the time on the farm so he was a safe bet for the contest.
Appropriately named, Apogolypse Rooster, by owner Payton Culver, 6, of North Kingsville, Apogolypse needed a few minutes to warm up. After a few clicks and clucks, the Rhode Island Red rooster belted out a big crow.
Several members of the audience cheered and the race was on.
As the minutes ticked on and Cricket crowed and crowed, Payton’s father, Brad Culver, said if Apogolypse Rooster didn’t crow at least 20 times “he will be the next chicken on the grill.”
The 2021 Fair Queen, Rachel Jones, served as a judge.
“It’s great ... I’m usually on the horse side of the fair so I’ve never seen a rooster crowing contest,” she said. “I’m really enjoying this.”
After 30 minutes, Cricket crowed his way to a blue ribbon with 70 crows, while Apogolypse Rooster crowed 25 times for second place.
Aden and Eli said they were happy with the results.
Payton couldn’t squawk because his rooster surpassed 20 crows, making him safe from being the guest of honor at his family’s next cookout.
The boys received “fair bucks,” which are accepted as cash at most concessions on the fairgrounds.
