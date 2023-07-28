ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — It will cost $540,000 to make emergency repairs to the roofs at Braden Middle School and Kingsville Elementary School, said Buckeye Local Schools Superintendent Patrick Colucci.
During a special meeting Tuesday night, the Buckeye Board of Education approved Colucci’s urgent request to immediately seek competitive quotes for replacing and repairing sections of the roofs at the two schools.
“These roofing repairs are necessary due to saturated insulation and extreme deterioration,” he said. “It must be done before the start of the school year.”
Because of Buckeye’s aging schools, the Ohio Facilities Commission is providing the community the opportunity to participate in a building project for a new PreK-12 campus, and demolition of Edgewood High, Braden Junior High and Ridgeview and Kingsville elementary buildings.
Kingsville Elementary and Braden Middle School were built in 1928. Ridgeview Elementary was built in 1957, and Edgewood High School was built in 1961.
The state share of the $90 million project is now at 68 percent, or $61 million, and Buckeye’s share is at 32 percent, or $29 million, Colucci said.
The Board of Education has voted to place a half-mill levy on the ballot in November.
“We will continue to focus on the safety and functionality of our aging buildings,” Colucci said. “Upkeep and maintenance will continue to be a challenge.”
