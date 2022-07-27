ROME TOWNSHIP — In addition to Ashtabula County’s lakefront beaches, there’s a place down south where people of all ages can cool off on a hot summer day.
No, not Florida — it’s the Rome Township Splash Pad.
Various sprinklers and colorful, playful devices spray water on guests, providing fun for the whole family. The Splash Pad is open noon to 6 p.m. Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day at the intersection of Routes 6 and 45.
“It is being used by a lot of people unless the weather is chilly or storming,” said Joanne Bevacqua, manager. “The playground at Rome Township Park that is adjacent to the pad makes it a great place for kids of all ages.”
In 2019, the township received a $25,256 grant from the Robert S. Morrison Foundation for a splash pad, which covered about 30 percent of the project, according to the Valley Community Growth Connection (VCGC).
“The grant helped with the building of a multigenerational mobility accessible Splash Pad,” according to the VCGC. “This project provides social, emotional and physical recreational needs for people of all ages and abilities.”
Bevacqua, who’s also a member of the Valley Community Growth Connection, said she sees parents using the park with their children and, occasionally, teenagers.
“Maybe it’s a cheap date,” she joked.
Township trustees have supported of the idea since its inception, she said.
The idea to create a splash pad for the community came after seeing the success of Middlefield’s splash pad, and realizing that a lot of people from the Grand Valley area travel to Middlefield for the Splash Pad, she said.
The Splash Pad is handicap accessible and constructed on a 40-by 40-foot area with a slip-resistant surface.
Fundraising events are planned to further fund the Splash Pad.
This coming Saturday is a Chinese auction at 9 a.m. at the Hartsgrove Power Show, 5321 Route 534, to support the Splash Pad.
