KIRTLAND — Battling robots tried to knock each other’s blocks off Saturday as local middle and high school students competed at the 12th annual RoboBots Competition at Lakeland Community College.
It was the first year Lakeside Junior High School students participated in the event, with their top performing robot finishing 5th out of 18, said Aaron Chamberlain, seventh-grade science teacher.
“We were very proud of that since this was our first year competing,” he said. “We had two other robots that did not do as well, but we will do better next year now that we know what to expect.”
LJHS students worked with Alliance for Working Together, which connects schools with companies to promote careers in manufacturing. ATW holds the yearly competition for schools to build their own combat robots. Students control the robots and attempt to disable or destroy their opponent’s robot. AWT provides a basic parts kit and the student teams upgrade their kits based on their own designs.
The contest consists of two divisions: Robobots (high school) and Juniorbots (junior high).
“We were in the Juniorbots. We had three teams with each team entering a robot that weighed three pounds or less,” Chamberlain said. “The teams were comprised of a total of 20 seventh graders, 14 girls and six boys.”
LJHS connected with local businesses to help with the project. Each business provided money for robot parts, but more importantly, each business provided the students with a member of the company who volunteered an hour or two each week to guide the students through the process of designing and manufacturing their robots.
“The students have learned about the design process, soldering, wiring, parts assembly, and have even used 3D printers to manufacture some of their own robot parts,” Chamberlain said. “The three companies who helped us this year are Iten Defense, Delta Railroad, and Programming Electronics Academy.”
Iten Defense hosted a tour of their Saybrook Township facility, where they produce ballistic armor for vehicles and personnel. The Iten Defense robot contained ballistic armor that was specially prepared at the facility, as well as a custom-made steel spiked bumper created by a parent of one of the team members.
The Delta Railroad robot featured a steel spinning weapon designed to crack an opponent open, and the Programming Electronics Academy robot has a device made to flip its opponent, Chamberlain said.
He hopes to expand LJHS’s program next year by allowing students who participated this year to do so again, as well as recruiting a new batch of seventh graders.
“We also will be starting a RoboBots team at Lakeside High School, led by a teacher there,” he said. “In order to expand our program, we will need to recruit more local companies to help us next year. We hope the success of our first year will lead to interest by local manufacturers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.