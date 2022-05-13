ROCK CREEK — The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office is investigating allegations that a substitute teacher at Rock Creek Elementary School inappropriately touched students, Sheriff William Niemi said.
“A complaint was made and we are looking into it,” Niemi said Thursday.
The male teacher was a substitute on Tuesday, according to reports.
No arrests have been made, Niemi said.
Fifth- and sixth-grade students reported the substitute’s behavior and actions to their parents, according to reports.
“The investigation is in the beginning stages; there’s a lot of follow-up to do,” said sheriff’s detective Ryan Reece.
Superintendent John Montanaro sent a robocall to parents Thursday morning, informing them that the substitute made some students feel uncomfortable and the touching was on the shoulder, neck and back.
The district is cooperating with the sheriff’s investigation, Montanaro said.
No other details are being released by the Sheriff’s Office at this time.
