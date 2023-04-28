KIRTLAND — Robotics competition culminates Saturday with a local event that qualifying high school and middle school teams compete for awards and spot in the championship.
The 13th Annual Alliance for Working Together (ATW) RoboBots competition will take place 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Lakeland Community College athletic center, 7700 Clocktower Drive.
Seventeen teams from 11 high schools and 16 teams from 13 middle schools will compete, including teams from Lakeside High School, Lakeside Junior High, Madison High and the A-Tech Engineering Academy, said Steven Dohm, technology coordinator with the AWT Foundation.
AWT RoboBots is Ohio’s largest regional combat robotics competition. It is a bracket tournament where teams of students design, build and test a combat robot, then battle against the other teams.
The competition is broken into two divisions: RoboBots for high school students and JuniorBots for middle schoolers.
RoboBots is a high school combat robotics competition that allows high schools to partner with industry mentors to build an up-to 15-pound robot.
An industry partner provides financial assistance and mentorship to the students throughout the six-month-long project.
RoboBot participants use science, technology, math and engineering skills to build the robots.
