ROAMING SHORES — The 17th Annual Roaming Shores Polar Bear Plunge is set for Feb. 26 at the Roaming Shores Clubhouse/Main Beach.

For those brave enough to plunge into the icy waters of Lake Roaming Rock, registration will be from 1-2:45 p.m. and the plunge begins at 3 p.m., hosted by the Polar Bear Club.

There will be food, and a disc jockey will be playing popular tunes.

Those who wish to participate will need to raise or pay a minimum of $55, complete a waiver, and minors will need to obtain parental consent.

Tips for those who will be taking the plunge:

• Wear Shoes or aqua socks

• Have warm, dry clothes

• Have a large beach towel

• Bring a robe to keep warm

Shelley Terry is a reporter for the Star Beacon. Follow her on Twitter @sterry_sb.

