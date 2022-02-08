ROAMING SHORES — The 17th Annual Roaming Shores Polar Bear Plunge is set for Feb. 26 at the Roaming Shores Clubhouse/Main Beach.
For those brave enough to plunge into the icy waters of Lake Roaming Rock, registration will be from 1-2:45 p.m. and the plunge begins at 3 p.m., hosted by the Polar Bear Club.
There will be food, and a disc jockey will be playing popular tunes.
Those who wish to participate will need to raise or pay a minimum of $55, complete a waiver, and minors will need to obtain parental consent.
Tips for those who will be taking the plunge:
• Wear Shoes or aqua socks
• Have warm, dry clothes
• Have a large beach towel
• Bring a robe to keep warm
