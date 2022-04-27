CONNEAUT — Work has started on the resurfacing of Route 20.
Conneaut City Manager Jim Hockaday said contractors will start milling on work on Route 20, starting at Parrish Road and heading east.
“They have about a two week-time frame to do all the milling and the intermediate course work, from there to the Y [intersection] by Main Street,” he said.
There will be a moving work zone for the project, and there will be no point where Route 20 is constrained to one-way traffic, Hockaday said.
“Please be conscientious of the workers that are out there,” he said.
The mill-and-fill portion of the project is expected to move quickly.
“We will need better temperatures than we’re in right now for the final course,” Hockaday said. “It has to be a consistent 70 to 75 degrees for them to utilize that material. Just know that we can do intermediate course and milling at this juncture, but final course asphalt won’t be in until we have stable temperatures.”
The project is slated to be completed in July, Hockaday said.
Work on the Center Road Bridge deck is about half-finished, Hockaday said.
In other business
• Council approved an ordinance to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation for work on Broad Street from Broad to Jackson streets.
“This gives ODOT the authority, once design is completed, to bid and let that project on our behalf,” Hockaday said. “So it becomes an ODOT bid, let, managed project after that, which is a pretty traditional scenario.”
The project coordinates with a number of other projects taking place in the area.
The project is expected to start in 2023, Hockaday said.
• The sewer lining project on Route 20 is about halfway completed, Hockaday said.
The project is set to be completed on May 13.
• A public works work session is scheduled for May 12 at 6 p.m. on Council Chambers to discuss the city’s southern roads, councilman Terry Moisio said.
Councilman Rick Gaugh said a community image committee meeting on May 11 at 10 a.m. in Council Chambers.
