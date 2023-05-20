Projects on routes 20 and 531 are preparing to move forward in Ashtabula Township and North Kingsville.
ODOT spokesman Ray Marsch said Marucci and Gaffney Excavating Company has been awarded a $4.95 million contract to install more erosion protection along Route 531.
According to ODOT’s website, the project will include work along the road on both the east and west sides of Route 193, specifically between LaBounty Road and Whitman’s Creek, between Whitman’s Creek and Ridge Avenue, and in the area of Monday Drive.
“As of right now, we’re anticipating work to start sometime mid to late summer,” Marsch said.
According to ODOT, the project will tie into an adjacent system built in 2019. Additional sheet piling was also installed early this year as part of an emergency project.
Marsch said this summer’s project will involve installing more sheet piling in the project area.
Route 531 was closed near the Ashtabula Township/North Kingsville line at the end of November due to erosion encroaching on the road.
Work planned on Route 20 near Sill Road has been delayed.
Marsch said the planned replacement of a culvert under Route 20 will now start on June 12.
“We wanted to wait until school is out, with 531 already being closed,” he said.
Work is also scheduled to start on May 30 on resurfacing of Interstate 90, from just west of Route 193 to just west of Route 7, according to ODOT’s weekly construction update. On May 22, work is scheduled to start on a bridge on Route 307 in Dorset Township, east of Footville-Richmond Road. The project is expected to be completed in late August.
