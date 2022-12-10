ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — A Buckeye Local elementary school closed Friday due to illness.
Ridgeview Elementary, 3456 Liberty St., experienced an excessive amount of absences among students and staff this week, Superintendent Patrick Colucci said.
“With the lack of substitute teachers, this becomes problematic in the educational process,” he said. “After consulting with the building principal and the school nurse, we decided to close [Friday] for deep cleaning and to provide an opportunity for students and staff to recover from a multitude of viruses.”
Ridgeview will reopen on Monday, as normal, Colucci said.
Across Ashtabula County, three serious respiratory infections are filling emergency rooms and doctor’s offices.
Influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, are straining healthcare systems, according to health professionals.
Colucci did not say how many students and staff members are out sick, and he did not say what specific illness is causing the closure.
However, it’s not all bad news for Ridgeview students and staff: Santa’s Shop opens Monday, and Christmas break starts Dec. 19.
Ridgeview serves nearly 400 students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade and boasts a 17-to-1 student-teacher ratio, according to data from the Ohio Department of Education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.