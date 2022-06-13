GENEVA TOWNSHIP — For some it was their first time riding in Ride the U.S. for MS.
For a few others, it’s an annual event.
For all of them, they are riding their bicycles across the U.S. to raise money to help friends, loved ones and strangers with multiple sclerosis [MS], or to honor someone they knew who died as a result of the disease.
Sixteen bicyclists, traveling the 2022 Northern Tier Route from Bar Harbor, Maine to Seattle, Washington, stopped Sunday afternoon at Geneva Township Park to rest, enjoy a meal and camp overnight before heading out to Cleveland in the morning.
They left Bar Harbor on May 27, and plan to arrive in Seattle on Aug. 4, covering 4,295 miles in 69 days.
In all, there are nearly 3,000 bicyclists divided up in teams. So far, they have raised nearly $50,000 for MS, but their goal is $3.5 million.
Cyclist Jade Budowski, 29, a graduate student from Maryland, said she joined the ride because her best friend from high school and her friend’s mother both have MS.
“I wanted to do something big, something meaningful to help them,” she said.
Randy Lear, 62, a retired engineer from Sacramento, California, said he had a very dear friend die from MS.
Lear said the ride has been a great experience, great scenery, but the people at the churches who donate time to feed and care for Lear and his fellow cyclists have impressed him the most.
Luke Faden, 45, a professor, who is also from Sacramento, agreed with Lear.
“The kindness from strangers in small towns is amazing,” he said. “I did this ride before and it’s a tremendous organization.”
A retired aerospace engineer, Bernie Antkowiak, 65, hails from Massachusetts and hopes to complete the ride all the way to Seattle. On a previous ride, he suffered an injury and had to go home early.
“The best part is definitely the people you meet along the way,” he said.
Former Ashtabula resident Dan Wolovich, who now lives in Pittsburgh, drove to Geneva to meet up with his cousin and “give all of the bicyclists a nice meal and thank them for what they do for finding a cure for MS.”
The group biked 93 miles on Sunday alone, said Duncan Moore, 70, trip manager, who rides in the lead van carrying equipment, drinks, snacks, first aid, etc.
“They’re an eclectic group,” he said. “But somehow, we click together.”
During their rest days, cyclists spend time off the bike, but on the job the teams spend the day completing service projects for individuals living with MS, who could use a little help around their homes.
They will spend a half day Monday helping a Cleveland woman “with whatever needs done,” Lear said.
They have helped people navigating through life with MS with everything from mulching, to painting, gardening, trimming trees and climbing roofs to clean out gutters.
The first part of the cross-country trip will take the cyclists along two Great Lakes.
Two days ago, Budowski saw Niagara Falls for the first time and cried, she said.
They will see the trees, green grass and farmland while traveling through Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota, as well as the rolling hillsides and bluffs along the Mississippi River. They will learn about the history of the river as they follow it north towards its headwaters.
The second half of the trip, from Minnesota to Seattle, includes the Great Plains, Badlands and Rocky Mountains.
The cyclists said they are excited to ride into Glacier National Park before a two-week stretch of mountains and rivers arriving in Seattle.
Multiple sclerosis [or MS] is a chronic, often disabling disease that attacks the central nervous system [CNS], which is made up of the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves.
Symptoms may be mild, such as numbness in the limbs, or severe, such as paralysis or loss of vision. The progress, severity, and specific symptoms of MS are unpredictable and vary from one person to another.
Today, new treatments and advances in research are giving hope to people affected by the disease.
To donate, go to https://ride.biketheusforms.org.
