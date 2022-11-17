AUSTINBURG TOWNSHIP — A little more than six months after opening its doors, a ribbon cutting took place at the Fairfield by Marriott hotel off Route 45 in Austinburg.
The hotel opened on Jan. 10, said General Manager Julie Mock. Things have been going amazing since the hotel opened, she said.
“Business is really coming to us,” Mock said. “The Marriott name is really helping carry our business.”
It is the only Marriott location in the county, she said.
A significant amount of the people who visit the hotel are there for business, Mock said.
“We’re right on the interstate, we’re getting the everyday traveller going to and from,” she said.
The hotel is located near the mid-point between Chicago and the New York/Boston area, she said.
Events at SPIRE have also brought patrons to the hotel.
The hotel features a conference room, indoor swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Greg Church, executive director of the Greater Ashtabula Chamber of Commerce, said he was really excited when he heard the hotel was being built.
“There’s definitely a need for it,” he said.
The hotel is beautiful, Church said. “I know I was thrilled to have it here,” he said.
There are a number of hotel projects underway in the area, Church said.
“It just shows and verifies how much tourism is impacting our economy here in the county,” he said.
“We’re trying to be ready for that.”Church said the hotel is important for the Austinburg area.
Bindu Patel, one of the part-owners of the hotel, thanked everyone for attending the event.
“We’re really excited to be here,” she said. “We have a great staff. It’s a great location for us.”
Construction started on the hotel in 2019, and it has 81 rooms.
The hotel is located on Sidley Court, near the intersection of Route 45 and Clay Street.
