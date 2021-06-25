JEFFERSON — The first-ever Rib Burn Off and car show will kick off summer at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds.

The event, sponsored by the Ashtabula County Fair Board, will be from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Three national barbecue rib teams, plus nine other food vendors and a beer wagon, will offer attendees a variety of food and drinks. 

The Rough Cut Band will provide live entertainment from 2-6 p.m. and a car show will take place all day, both days.

Admission and parking are free.

