JEFFERSON — The first-ever Rib Burn Off and car show will kick off summer at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds.
The event, sponsored by the Ashtabula County Fair Board, will be from noon to 8 p.m. June 26-27.
“A couple of us thought, ‘There’s nothing going on at the fairgrounds other than the fair,’ so we decided to add some events,” said Herb Waters, fair board member. “We encourage people to come out and enjoy the food, the music and the car show.”
Three national barbecue rib teams, plus nine other food vendors and a beer wagon, will offer attendees a variety of food and drinks. The rib teams will compete for prizes.
The Rough Cut Band will provide live entertainment from 2-6 p.m. and a car show will take place all day, both days.
“The first 100 cars registered will get dash plaques,” he said.
Admission and parking are free.
“We are hoping it will be really big,” said Sue Stockwell, a longtime fair board member.
Stockwell and Waters hope Mother Nature will cooperate, as well.
According to the National Weather Service, daily high temperatures for the end of June range from 73-to 80-degrees rarely falling below 62 degrees.
WHO: Ashtabula County Fair Board
WHAT: Rib Burn Off and car show
WHERE: Fairgrounds in Jefferson
WHEN: Noon to 8 p.m. June 26-27
COST: Free admission and parking
