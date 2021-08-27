Reward for information leading to conviction in dog shooting

A $1,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to a conviction in the case of a dog that was shot five times.
Ashtabula County Animal Protective League Executive Director Mary Glauser said the APL was alerted on Aug. 18 by the Ashtabula County Dog Warden that she was bringing a dog that had been shot five times to the APL.
The dog, named Buster, was taken to a local veterinarian, and then to a veterinarian in Akron. He was treated in Akron and is now recovering in a foster home, Glauser said.
“He is healing and doing well,” Glauser said. “We really don’t know the long-term effects of what’s going on. In the immediate, he is stable.” There are additional procedures that will need to be done on him, Glauser said. There are still several bullets lodged in his body, she said.
Donations for Buster so far will probably cover the cost of his procedures to date, but there will likely be several thousand dollars of additional bills before he is completely recovered, Glauser said.
“When we took it on, we committed to see things through,” Glauser said.
The APL has reserve funds for emergency medical cases, but there have been a disheartening number of those cases so far this year, she said.
Glauser said donations can be made via the APL’s website, www.acapl.org, or mail donations to the APL at 5970 Green Road in Kingsville.
Buster was shot in the 9600 block of North Ridge Road East in Geneva Township between Aug. 15 and 17, Glauser said.
“Our understanding is that the dog was only out for 15 minutes and was shot five times,” Glauser said. The owners were unable to provide medical care for the dog, she said.
An anonymous donor has put forward a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the conviction of someone in the case, Glauser said.
“Our ultimate goal here is to get justice for Buster, and hopefully pursue, under Goddard’s Law, a felony level five conviction because a firearm was used,” she said.
A report has been filed with the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, which has conducted an initial investigation, Glauser said.
