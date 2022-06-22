HARTSGROVE TOWNSHIP — If an engine makes it go, bring it to he Hartsgrove Power Show, slated for July 30, just south of the Hartsgrove circle on Route 534.
The show will start at 9 a.m. and feature tractors, classic cars, lawnmowers, local vendors and a band.
The Hartsgrove Fire Department will man a concession stand and there will be a Chinese Auction to help support the splash pad in Rome Township.
The Ground Pounders Unlimited Club will compete in a pull with their riding lawn mowers at 11 a.m.
The band, Full Circle, will begin playing at 4 p.m.
For more information, call Terry Chapman at 440-645-9159
