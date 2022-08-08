JEFFERSON — Whether competing in riding classes, show hitching or six-horse hitch, the draft horses at the Ashtabula County Fair are hard to miss.
Imagine a 2,200-pound horse that stands 6-feet 4-inches at the withers, the highest point of the horse’s shoulder blade. That height does not take into account the horse’s neck and head!
That’s Flash, the biggest horse you will find at the Ashtabula County Fair, which starts Tuesday and runs through Sunday at the fairgrounds in Jefferson.
Owners Kellie and Sam Rettinger of Whispering Pines Percherons look forward to showing their gentle giants at the fair.
“The Ashtabula County Fair is one of our most favorite times of the year,” Kellie Rettinger said. “We love our hometown fair and everything it’s about. Friends, family, and showing horses!”
This year is really special to the Rettingers, as they have added some new [horse] faces in the barn — two big, beautiful boys, Patriot (4 years old) and Flintstone, aka Flint (3 years old).
Fairgoers will have a chance to meet the stars of an upcoming Hallmark movie, titled “A Merry Single Christmas,” by Southern made Productions. Percherons Tony and Samson pull the carriage, and Sam Rettinger is the driver in the movie, due out this holiday season.
“Tony, Samson and the rest of the boys Maverick, Goose, Colt, and Flash are ready show off their stuff,” Kellie Rettinger said. “Sam, myself and our farm manager, Dylan Loomis, will be taking part in showing each day.”
Fairgoers can look for the Rettingers and their horses, draft horse halter classes, obstacle courses, riding classes, and show hitching.
Saturday afternoon is the must-see six-horse hitch in the Saddle Horse Arena.
“Sam [Rettinger] will be driving 12,000 pounds of horses hooked to a beautiful wagon,” Kellie Rettinger said. “You can literally feel the ground rumble when we enter the ring. It is truly a sight to behold!”
Fairgoers can find the Rettingers and their magnificent horses in the draft horse barn on the farthest west side of the fairgrounds.
“We are looking forward to seeing old and new faces and sharing our love of horses with our community,” she said. “Come see us.”
