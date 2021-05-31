Retired Ashtabula school teacher recognized by Marquis Who's Who Top Educators 

ASHTABULA — Emma Lou Buck, a retired Ashtabula Area City Schools elementary school teacher, has been recognized by Marquis Who’s Who Top Educators for dedication, achievements and leadership in social studies education, as well as the Humanitarian Award for 2021 Lifetime Achievement.
Buck, 85, first discovered her passion for working with children while volunteering at a Cincinnati YMCA summer camp. She went on to earn a bachelor’s of science in arts and sciences from Miami University in 1958 and a bachelor’s of science in education from Kent State University in 1969.
In 1983, she earned a Master of Education from Edinboro University.
For nearly 30 years, from 1969 to 1998, Buck served as an elementary school educator for the Ashtabula Area City School District. She enjoyed many fun social studies projects, including re-enacting the ancient Greek Olympics and constructing castles out of household materials at Saybrook Elementary School. She also served as moderator for spelling bees.
When asked what she most fondly remembers when she looks back on her teaching career, Buck said, “The students. That’s what has lingered in my retirement years. [Teachers] really make a difference in their lives.”
“She’s just a wonderful lady and educator,” said Martha Shippy of Ashtabula, who served on the AACS Board of Education for many years.
After achieving great success in her teaching career, Buck was named Ashtabula County’s Senior Citizen of the Year in 2018 and received a resolution of recognition from Saybrook Township trustees.
“Senior Citizen of the Year is a way to recognize individuals who have given their time and talents to programs or projects that have a positive impact in the Ashtabula County community,” said Lisa Bruckman, director of the Ashtabula Senior Center. “They all present a positive approach to aging, we thank them for the vital role they play in our communities.”
Devoted to her faith, she served the Saybrook United Methodist Church as director of the after school program for six years, lay leader for four years and administrative board chair for 19 years. She also chaired the church’s successful Christmas fund-raising project for 30 years.
Among her various civic roles, Buck holds lifetime membership with the Ohio Retired Teachers Association and Sigma Sigma Sigma Social Sorority of Miami. She also maintains affiliation with the National Education Association, Ohio Education Association, Northeast Ohio Education Association, International Reading Association and the Ashtabula County Woman’s Club.
She’s also a member of the Ashtabula Area Education Association, where she served as vice president from 1977 to 1979 and the Woman’s Fortnightly Club, where she was a secretary for two years and president for three years. Buck can also be found in the fourth edition of Who’s Who in American Education.
