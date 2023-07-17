Staff Report
Resurfacing on routes 6 and 7 in Andover and Williamsfield townships started on Thursday, with the project expected to be completed in late October.
Resurfacing will take place on Route 6 from Stanhope-Kelloggsville Road to Route 7, Route 7 between the Trumbull county line and Route 322, and on Route 7 from the Andover corporation limit to Route 6, according to information from ODOT.
Continuing work in the county includes resurfacing on Interstate 90 from Route 193 in Kingsville Township to Route 7 in Conneaut, which is expected to finish in late September. Resurfacing on routes 20 and 84 in Ashtabula is also ongoing, with various lane restrictions expected until the end of the month for Route 20 between West 48th Street and Woodman Avenue and on Route 84 from 46th Street to the NS railroad tracks expected until the end of July.
Chip sealing on routes 45 and 167 is expected to be completed by the end of the month, with work taking place on Route 45 between Mill Creek Road and Eagleville-Jefferson Road, and on Route 167 between Route 46 and Garrett Road.
Work on the Route 84 railroad crossing in Ashtabula will have various lane restrictions until May of 2024.
Lane restrictions are also in place on Route 193 between Denmark and Sheffield Monroe roads until September for resurfacing.
Route 531 in Ashtabula Township and North Kingsville is expected to remain closed through summer of 2024 between Route 193 and LaBounty road due to erosion.
