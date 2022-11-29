Responses have been filed by attorneys for the of Conneaut and the Conneaut Port Authority in a lawsuit claiming the entities improperly entered executive sessions.
Separate responses were filed for the two groups, and in each, they broadly deny the allegations raised in the lawsuit.
The suit, filed by an entity named Open Government Advocates, claims that both city council and the Conneaut Port Authority board improperly entered executive sessions. The suit claims the city improperly entered entered executive sessions by stating their purpose was to discuss personnel, according to the civil complaint.
The suit also alleges that the Conneaut Port Authority Board failed to state reasons for entering executive sessions on several occasions without citing a reason.
The lawsuit requests injunctive and declaratory relief, as well as attorney fees and costs. The suit also seeks to invalidate any actions taken by either body that were improperly discussed in an executive session.
The answers to the complaint, filed last week by attorneys for the city and the port authority, both state that the complaint fails to state a claim upon which relief can be granted. Both replies also claim the entities complied with the requirements of the Ohio Revised Code, and acted in good faith.
The Ohio Open Meetings Act requires public bodies to conduct business in an open meeting. However, it allows them to enter executive sessions for a variety of reasons, including a variety of personnel matters, purchase or sale of property, pending or imminent court action, collective bargaining matters, matters to be kept confidential, security matters, hospital trade secrets, confidential business information, and Veterans Service Commission applications, according to the Ohio Attorney General's Sunshine Laws Manual, which includes information on the state's public records and meeting laws.
A motion must be made in a public meeting to go into executive session, and a roll call vote must be taken on the motion. Formal action cannot be taken in an executive session, and an executive session is required to end before the public meeting is adjourned.
According to the Sunshine Laws manual, any person who believes the Open Meetings Act has been violated can file a lawsuit, but the suit must be filed within two years of the date of the violation.
If the court finds a body has violated the Open Meetings Act, there is a $500 fine, and if an injunction is issued, the judge can order the public body to pay court costs and attorney fees, according to the Sunshine Laws manual.
