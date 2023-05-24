CONNEAUT — Numerous city residents spoke up at a Monday night council meeting regarding accidents on Lake Road and trucks driving through the city.
Cathy McBride, who lives on Lake Road, said there have been numerous accidents in the area of Lake Road and Conneaut Township Park.
Mike Nappi, who lives in the same area, said there have been three major accidents in the area in the five years he has lived there.
“I know there’s not a lot you can do about inebriated people and people who won’t mind the laws and drive within the speed limit, but if you sit on that curve like I do every day and watch people come around that curve, there are very few people who come around that curve at the speed limit,” Nappi said.
Something needs to be done to control the vehicles in that area of Lake Road, he said.
Darlene Goodiel said the noise from crashes in the area is terrifying.
Joseph Morris said a crash happened last week that caused a vehicle to end up on its side.
Council President Jon Arcaro said, as a retired chief of police, he is familiar with the area.
“I’ve investigated many crashes there, many fatalities through the years,” he said. “It’s a combination of trying to make it more safe and enforcement, so hopefully we’ll be able to address that.”
The city has done things like adding lights and signage to the area, he said.
City Manager Jim Hockaday said he will have a conversation with Police Chief Michael Colby regarding enforcement, including potentially allocating overtime hours to traffic enforcement.
He said he would also bring up the issue with the Ohio Department of Transportation. ODOT would have to approve any traffic safety devices on the road, since it is a state route, he said.
Several members of the public also brought up the issue of trucks speeding down Broad Street, bringing soil down to the city’s dredged material project.
Hockaday said the police department has had officers posted along the route the trucks are taking, when possible.
“I know even Chief Colby has written some tickets himself, trying to make sure everybody stays inside the lines, so to speak,” he said.
Council member Thomas Kozesky said the truck drivers’ behavior won’t change unless some type of enforcement takes place.
“We’re getting multiple complaints over this,” he said. “I’m getting complaints, I live down in the harbor. ... A substantial amount of people are complaining about it.”
Carol Tinney, a resident of South Ridge Road East, said there is more traffic on the road than ever, and the city’s Public Works department has to grade the road regularly. Dust is also a significant issue on the road, she said.
Hockaday said dust control is routinely applied to gravel roads in June.
In other business:
• Council approved an agreement with Kurtz Brothers to manage the Conneaut Creek Dredge Reclamation Facility.
Hockaday said Kurtz Brothers will operate the dredge facility that is currently being constructed in the harbor.
“Kurtz is the kind of pre-eminent operator of these kinds of facilities, if you can say that,” he said. “They operate Cleveland’s, they are also operating Fairport Harbor’s.”
• Broad Street will be closed from State to Jackson streets from noon on Friday, June 16 through 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 17 for the Conneaut Soap Box Derby.
