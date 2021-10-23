ASHTABULA — One of Ashtabula’s more popular races, the Bridge 2 Bridge Half Marathon, is happening Sunday, and a local resident is running for a special cause.
Eli Kalil will be running in the half marathon to raise money for YouthOpportunities (YO), a non-profit group in Ashtabula.
Up until this year, Kalil admits he was not much of a runner.
“I started training at the beginning of 2021 after a group of my friends from the YMCA decided we were going to run in the Akron Relay Marathon together,” he said. “After participating in Akron, the idea of combining my running efforts with something meaningful for a local, worthy cause came to mind and the Bridge 2 Bridge was a perfect fit.”
Shortly after the Akron run, Kalil got in touch with one of his former junior high teachers, Stacy Gancos, and told her about his idea to seek sponsors for his race to benefit YouthOpportunities.
Gancos is a YO leader and is in the process of developing a branch called, STACY’s Club.
“The mission is to remove barriers and increase opportunities for the at-risk youth of Ashtabula,” she said. “We are working to provide a safe environment where adolescents are cared for physically, socially and emotionally.”
Gancos has a core group of 15 boys who work through YO’s Student Athlete Leadership program and volunteer for jobs in the community. Their work caught the eye of Kalil and motivated him to start his fund-raising drive.
“Mrs. G is known for cultivating young minds and molding them into great young men and women,” he said. “I’m thrilled at how many people turned out to support this endeavor.”
Kalil has raised more than $1,900, thanks to 180 sponsors, who will be listed on the back of his race day shirt.
Anyone interested in supporting YouthOpportunities, can mail a check addressed to, ‘YouthOpportunites,’ 5402 Main Ave., Ashtabula, OH 44004.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.