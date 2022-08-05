JEFFERSON — Sarah Misinec, member of the Peanut Gallery 4-H club, and her dog, Luke, have won Best Total Score in their age level for five consecutive years at the 4-H Dog Show.
The winning duo will be showing off their skills again this year at the Ashtabula County Fair, Aug. 9-14.
“The cool thing about Luke is that he came from a puppy hoarding situation,” said Sarah’s mom, Tammy Misinec. “We lost one of our dogs and told our vet, Dr. Salinger. They called us later that afternoon to say the dog warden had brought in two puppies. We picked Luke because he was friendly and outgoing.”
Misinec said she thought 4-H was a great way for Luke to learn obedience and get socialization with other people and dogs. So, when Sarah was in third grade, she began entering Luke as a 4-H dog project. He was one year old at that time and is now six.
Sarah and Luke have gone through the beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels of the 4-H dog project together. The four skills tested are obedience, rally, agility, and showmanship. Participants also do a “skill-a-thon.” This event resembles an obstacle course which demonstrates the dog’s ability as well as the master’s skill.
“Luke loves agility because he gets to be active,” Sarah said. “He doesn’t love to stay sitting like they have to in obedience. He wags his tail and gets excited. He loves seeing the kids and teachers. He did well in training and loves to please. Luke also loves treats. He is a mixed breed of Shih Tzu and a Yorkshire terrier. Terriers are smart and need to stay busy.”
Sarah’s younger sister, Rebecca, started the 4-H dog project three years ago. She has handled three different dogs, rather than one dog for several years.
“Rebecca’s first dog was an older puppy mill mama who did not enjoy it. Last year’s dog was our golden doodle puppy, but he outgrew her in size pretty fast,” Tammy Misinec said. “This year’s dog is our cock-a-poo and she has the right temperament and size for Rebecca.”
As a result of the girls’ success in 4-H, they have joined the Ashtabula Kennel Club and have taken AKC classes for a year with four of the family’s dogs.
“They are working toward being Junior Handlers,” Tammy Misinec. “They both get good grades and are very coachable kids. 4-H kids learn leadership skills and also do service projects.”
Sarah’s 4-H advisor, Bekki Smith, describes Sarah as “pretty awesome.” Sarah’s mom expressed her value of 4-H club leaders as well.
“Sarah has autism and ADHD. 4-H has given her confidence and helped with her social skills,” Tammy Misinec said. “4-H kids are great about helping younger kids. 4-H leaders are not paid, yet they take a lot of time into their clubs and are very invested in the kids. Most have full-time jobs too.
“Sarah and Luke have won first in their class every year because they are a great team and they love each other and also the fact that they have great leaders and a great teacher.”
