Rescue seeking donations to save Conneaut cat

CONNEAUT — Piper the cat and her owner, Sarah Ozimec of Conneaut, are seeking help for a veterinary emergency.
Six-year-old Piper is dealing with a malformation of the ear, which is causing painful drainage issues from her ear. The condition is also affecting her eye and nose. She needs to have her ear canal surgically removed to help regain her quality of life, Ozimec said.
“This is the culmination of three years of treatment and more than $2,000 medical bills,” she said.
Ozimec adopted Piper when she was only a kitten after someone dumped Piper at the Circle K on Main Avenue in Ashtabula, she said.
“Like many other people right now, Piper’s owner is struggling financially after a very hard year and cannot afford the estimate of $3,800 to $4,200 for the surgery,” said Abby Showalter of For The Love Of Alex (FTLOA) in a prepared statement. “Without help, this beloved 6-year-old cat will face euthanasia.”
FTLOA funds emergency veterinary care for pets from low-income families. The group is collecting donations for Piper’s life-changing surgery. FTLOA only pays veterinarians and pharmacies directly; they never pay individuals.
Anyone can donate to help pay for Piper’s life-saving surgery at https://www.fortheloveofalex.org/pets-in-need/piper. The group will then send a check to the veterinarian, Showalter said.
FTLOA is a nonprofit organization based in Bethlehem, Pa., but serves all 50 states.
The mission of FTLOA is to provide emergency funding for veterinary care for pets from low-income families. Learn more at www.ForTheLoveOfAlex.org.
The organization started when the founder’s cat, Alex, became very ill and needed emergency intervention. After saving her best friend’s life, she realized that people who didn’t have the money for treatment would be forced to say goodbye to their best friends. FTLOA has been saving lives ever since.
