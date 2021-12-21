ASHTABULA — Ashtabula County Community Action Agency is in the midst of its Winter Crisis Program (WCP).
The program is part of the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) and runs until the end of March.
Eligible households can receive a payment for their main heating source and/or their secondary heating source (electric), if the utility is in disconnect, disconnected, transferring service, starting new service, or they only have 25 percent or less of bulk heating.
The WCP also assists with tank replacement, tank testing and furnace repair. Household income eligibility is at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines.
Applications can be made by appointment only at 6920 Austinburg Road (Ashtabula County Community Action), and walk-ins will be accepted at 2247 Lake Ave., Ashtabula at the Ohio Means Jobs office.
Appointments are in-person only.
To schedule an appointment call 440-381-8230 or go online at https://app.capappointments.com. When calling the appointment line be sure to wait for the confirmation number, or it will not schedule you an appointment.
All documentation is needed at the appointment in order to process the application.
For more information call 440-997-5957 Option No. 2 for the HEAP department, or by dialing the information line at 211.
For additional information about HEAP and PIPP for Ohioans, visit Ohio Development Services Agency at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or the Ashtabula County Community Action website www.accaa.org.
