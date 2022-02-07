JEFFERSON — Three Republican candidates are off to a strong start to the 2022 campaign season.
State Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur, R- Geneva-on-the-Lake, Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski and County Auditor David Thomas filed their 2021 annual campaign finance reports Jan. 31, two days before the Feb. 2 filing deadline, according to the Ashtabula County Board of Elections Office.
All three have significant cash on hand, according to the Board of Elections.
Fowler Arthur reported $37,511 on hand as of the reporting date of Jan. 1. The 2021 Annual report covers July 1, 2021 through January 1, 2022. During this time she raised $5,252 from campaign efforts.
“I’m encouraged by the strong local support for the work I’ve been doing in Columbus and appreciate everyone’s enthusiasm for my re-election efforts,” said Fowler Arthur, who is in her first term representing portions of Ashtabula and Geauga counties.
County Auditor David Thomas raised $8,894, including in-kind donations in the second half of 2021 with $11,392 on hand.
“Our campaign has seen some great support and response from our donors,” he said. “I think this is a direct result of the success the Auditor’s Office is having in meeting my promises of customer service, transparency and accessibility.”
Thomas is seeking a second term this November.
Kozlowski reported $10,690 cash in the bank as of Jan. 1. His campaign reported raising $13,223 during the second half of 2021, as he prepared for re-election to his third term as county commissioner.
“I am thankful for the support many in our county have shown in my second term as county commissioner,” he said. “We have been able to achieve much over these past few years and with this strong financial support so early in the campaign, I am excited for the future opportunities we can accomplish together.”
Fowler Arthur’s Democrat challenger, Abby Kovacs of Jefferson, filed a designation of treasurer with the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office on Jan. 14, but reported no contributions or cash on hand, according to the Board of Elections.
Democrat candidate for county auditor, Bill Buskirk of Geneva, filed a designation of treasurer for a campaign account with the Board of Elections.
Kozlowski is unopposed.
The Board of Elections’ Deputy Director, Charlie Frye, said anyone considering running for office, should take note of two more deadlines:
• Write-in candidates for May Primary — Feb. 22, and
• File as an independent — May 2.
For more information, call 440-576-6915.
