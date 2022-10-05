CONNEAUT — City Council was briefed on a number of necessary repairs at a Monday night work session.
One issue discussed at the meeting was the failure of a pipe caused by last week’s rain storms.
City Manager Jim Hockaday said a stormwater pipe failed just behind a headwall, blowing out a significant amount of material. The headwall sank, and a 36-inch pipe cracked, Hockaday said. Temporary repairs have been made, but officials’ larger fear is the potential of a water-main break in the area.
The damaged sections of pipe need to be fixed, and Hockaday and other city officials believe it’s necessary to replace the water line, he said.
“Our best effort would be to replace the water line that we know is potentially jeopardized with the movement of all this soil,” Hockaday said.
Last week, the city did an emergency installation of a valve near the site.
“The reason we did that is we need to be able to shut this line down,” Hockaday said. “If it would have blown out during those rains, we would have had no way to shut it down without putting hundreds of customers out of service.”
Water travels east down Route 20 in that location, and travels to the Creek Road water tower.
The situation has been stabilized, but there is still no pricing on the fix for the problem, Hockaday said.
Hockaday said the city received about 10 inches of rain during the rainstorms last week.
Utilities are packed very closely under that section of Route 20, Hockaday said.
The Conneaut Fire Department’s primary fire engine is also having issues.
“This vehicle is about one year out of warranty at this point,” Hockaday said. The engine does not have enough hours or miles on it to explain the issues.
“I don’t think that there’s anything that we could be pointed at for any reason for why this has happened,” Hockaday said. “I think this is a defective unit.”
He said his goal is to get the manufacturer to pay for either the repairs or, at the very least, cover the cost of the parts.
“I would probably feel most comfortable at this point if we did a budget amendment allowing for us to go ahead and say get it fixed, and argue about the money while they’re in the process, after they order the parts,” Hockaday said. “Lead time is the major issue with everything, so I don’t want to argue for three weeks over who’s paying, and have them not have ordered the parts.”
In other business:
• A groundbreaking for the city’s dredged material facility is tentatively planned for Oct. 26.
The facility, to be built on property leased from Canadian National, would separate material dredged from Conneaut’s harbor into its component parts, which could then be sold.
“It’s a big deal, and we should celebrate it a bit,” Hockaday said.
• At next week’s council meeting, council will honor a pair of retiring members of the city’s board of health.
