Renew Partners LLC, in conjunction with JCI Contractors, is in the midst of a busy, busy year.
Leading the charge and planning for several projects are Shawn Neece and Charles A. (Chuck) Borsukoff, founding members of Renew Partners LLC, a development and management company focused on adaptive reuse redevelopment throughout Ashtabula, Lake, Geauga and Cuyahoga counties.
Renew and JCI have multiple projects going on, but most recently they presented a proposal to the Geneva Area City Schools Board of Education.
Renew and JCI want to repurpose the former Pairings building as the site of the Board of Education’s new headquarters.
The proposed turnkey sale of nearly $1 million includes a complete renovation and addition at 50 Park St., Geneva, that will be built specifically for the school board.
The completion date is estimated at May 2023, according to the proposal.
“This will be a great state-of-the-art building that will fit the BOE’s needs at a compelling price point,” Neece said.
Borsukoff said, “The reality is, with construction costs, time isn’t on anybody’s side, and we are doing everything we can to hold our price [at $989,000], but as time passes that becomes more difficult.”
Renew and JCI provided the Board of Education with digital renderings of a finished floor plan and exterior renderings.
Other plans were proposed in the hours-long July 20 school board meeting, but they had budgets in the millions and the move-in dates spanned two years or more.
“I believe the Renew/JCI proposal is the best choice for the school district,” Neece said.
A decision by the Geneva Board of Education has yet to be made.
Other Renew/JCI projects in the making include:
• The new TownePlace Suites by Marriott for the SPIRE Institute in Harpersfield Township. Workers plan on going vertical with the hotel by the end of the month. Passersby can see the underground and foundation are nearly complete.
• Castle Block on Center Street in Ashtabula will be done by the end of fall. The project includes new apartments, renovation of commercial space, demolition of a house, landscaping, a parking lot and site development. With a price tag of $4 million, the project is being financed by Erie Bank, along with state and federal historic tax credits.
Leasing of the retail space is going well, and Neece is especially excited about the new, modern apartments that will occupy the second floor and some of the first floor of the building.
“It’s been a long time since there were new apartments downtown,” he said.
• The Carlisle’s project is on hold until fall when Renew/JCI hears whether they were awarded a Brownfield Remediation Grant that they applied for from the state of Ohio.
This $20.4 million project in downtown Ashtabula encompasses four buildings: three that were part of the Carlisle-Allen Co. department store and one that was the Masonic Temple.
Most of the space has been vacant for more than 20 years. Redevelopment plans call for the complex to be redeveloped into more than 100 affordable senior apartments, as well as a fitness center, community room and storage space for tenants.
